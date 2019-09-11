GFA Presidency: Alhaji Grusah pulls out of race

Owner of King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has pulled out of the race to the contest for the GFA Presidential position.
The GFA position have been vacant since former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned from all football-related activities. However, owner of the Division One League club, who had declared in time past to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi has rescinded his decision.
He confirmed this in an interview on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show.
''I have withdrawn from the GFA presidential race, I will no longer contest for the position.''
Normalisation Committee have declared that elections are and the road map will be out in the coming days.
Moreover, several personalities including Kurt Okraku, Winfred Osei Palmer, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah have declared their intention to vie for the Ghana FA seat.
The latest personality to join the race is former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines and Dr Tony Aubynn. He is a boad member of Premier League side Medeama.