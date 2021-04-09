GFA to ban venues without external fencing next season 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that any Division One League venue without external fencing will not host of any of the lower-tier games next season.
According to the country's football governing body, the decision is to minimize crowd violence and to ensure that spectators, players and officials enjoy the game in a safer way.
As well as to ensure that referees, coaches, players, and/or officials are not exposed to threats and danger when games are held. Currently, over a dozen match venues in Division One are without external fencing but have permission to host matches in the second-tier competition.
Lower-tier games have been mannered by crowd violence in recent times, with the latest being the indefinite ban placed on the Wamanafo Town park.
This was after Referees were assaults at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Full statement below
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will from next season, ban venues without external fencing from hosting Division One League games.
The Executive Council of the GFA took this decision during a meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
This safety and security provision is to minimize crowd violence and to ensure that spectators, players and officials enjoy the game in a safer way.
It is also to ensure that referees, coaches, players and/or officials are not exposed to threats and danger when games are held. Currently, over a dozen match venues in Division One are without external fencing but have permission to host matches in the second tier competition.
The decision comes on the back of recent crowed violence, hooliganism and pockets of fans misbehaviour that have characterized the on-going National Division One League.