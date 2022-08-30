GFA to hold 28th Congress today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today hold its 28th Ordinary Congress at the GFA Technical Centre (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram).

Key on the agenda include the activity report for the 2021/22 season, approval of the Work program and revised budget for the 2022/23 season, approval of the Financial statement of the previous budget, Presentation on the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram – Land acquisition and Development plans among others.

Congress is expected to start at 9:00.