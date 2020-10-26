GFA warns Clubs, players about engaging in forbidden matches

Samson Lardy Anyenini adjudged 2019 GJA Journalist of the Year Samson Lardy Anyenini with the Multimedia Group has emerged the 2019 P.A.V.…

Inter Allies complete deals for Emmanuel Adjetey and Michael Kporvi Former Inter Allies winger Emmanuel Adjetey has rejoined the club ahead of the…

Mzbel suffers miscarriage Singer Mzbel has shared an ultrasound picture of her pregnancy after she…

Actress Salma Mumin apologizes to MTN Ghana over fraud allegations Actress Salma Mumin has apologized to MTN Ghana over some fraud allegations she…