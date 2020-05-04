GFA will decide Ghana Premier League fate soon - Oloboi Commodore hints

The Ghana Football Association will in two weeks' time announce to clubs whether the Ghana Premier League will continue or be cancelled.
This development has been revealed by Great Olympics board member Oloboi Commodore who spoke in an interview with Asempa FM.
According to him, the GFA made it know to the clubs following a meeting that they are monitoring what is ongoing outside the shores of Ghana with regards to the various leagues that have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will brief the clubs in two weeks time.
"I side with people who say we shouldn't cancel the league because it will bring legal issues unless that is the only way we can resolve our issues," Oloboi Commodore told Asempa FM.
"We have made agreements with people, players have got contracts with clubs although FIFA has said that there is a force Majeure, if one takes a matter to court, FIFA allows that matters of contracts can be taken to the ordinary courts although they don't agree that we should do that. If you take it to court you have not breached any FIFA regulation so there will be several ramifications."
"In view of this the GFA said we should give them time, they are studying the situation globally so that when a decision is taken we would all understand where we are going and they said we should give them at least two weeks."
The cancellation of the league has been a trending topic in recent weeks and some clubs administrators want the season to be voided whilst others are against it.
CAF and GFA Medical Committee Member last month Dr Prince Pamboe called for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak to allow proper safety measures to be put in place before football can return.
The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since march 15 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.