Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassador - Akufo-Addo on Atsu's death

President Akufo-Addo has reacted to the tragic death of Christian Atsu whose body has been recovered from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.
In a post the President who expressed saddnes about the footballer's demise said "Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace.
According to him, Atsu '"will be sorely missed."
READ ALSO: Clubs, footballers around the world pay tribute to Christian Atsu
He also extended his "sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian"
Christian Atsu was confirmed death on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey-Syria two weeks ago.
The 31-year-old Ghanaian was playing in Hatayspor, Turkey, after a long career that had taken him through several of the world’s top leagues.
Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.