GPL: Aduana beat Liberty 3-2 in outstanding game

Ghana Premier League (GPL) Champions, Aduana Stars, beat Liberty Professionals 3-2 in one of their outstanding League games.
The game played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Thursday, May 10, 2018, saw Aduana record a hard-fought victory.
Aduana who are very dominant at home started the brighter of the two sides and took the lead in the 15th minute through Bright Agyei.
The striker delivered a fine finish after receiving a pass from Congolese International, Oba Ikama Ulitch.
Oba Ikama Ulitch scored Aduana's second goal on the 30th-minute into the first half of the game.
Aduana nearly held a 2-0 lead heading into halftime but Simon Zibo scored for Liberty to make it 2-1 before the end of the first half.
After recess, Yahaya Mohammed registered his fourth goal of the game to make it 3-1 for Aduana.
Brite Andoh of Liberty made sure the game ended on a nervy note for the host as he scored Liberty's second.
The game ended 3-2 in favour of Aduana Stars.
Aduana have five more outstanding matches to play, This is as a result of their participation in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.
The victory lifts Aduana from the 15th position to 14th with five more games in hand.