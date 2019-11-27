Ghana Premier League clubs close in on Heart of Lions captain Frank Akoto

Reports indicate that some Ghana Premier League clubs want the services of Heart of Lions Captain Frank Akoto.
The Lions defender who has a rich vein of experience was recently part of the national U-23 side, the Black Meteors.
Akoto, 22 is one of the longest-serving members of Heart of Lions, a Division 1 side and has put up an impressive performance for the Kpando-based club for almost seven seasons.
He was very instrumental for the team in the just ended Normalization Committee (NC) Special competition as they ended the tournament with most clean sheets in both tiers.
Akoto's versatility of playing both as a centre back and a right-back would be great for any side that signs him up.
He has also won many hearts of football lovers as he is a great dead-ball specialist.
Reports say there is a strong interest from Premier League sides in the Ashanti Region and the Greater Accra Region.
Currently, no club has made any concrete offer for him and it looks increasingly likely that he may be snapped up soon by one of these Premier League clubs.
Following a meeting between the Executive Council and Ghana Premier League clubs held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, the two parties reached an agreement for a new date for the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghanaian top-flight League scheduled to begin on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.