Ghana Premier League: WAFA beat Dreams, Medeama beat Ashgold

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana Premier League matchday 10 results
Six matches were played in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

WAFA made their home advantage count as they beat Dreams FC 5-0 at the Sogakope park.

WAFA have now won their second game after going five without a win.

League leaders Ashantigold also lost their second game in this year's Ghana Premier League after a 2-1 defeat to Medeama at the T&A Park.

The leaders were on course to snatch a point but a late penalty converted by Kwasi Donsu ensured Medeama snatched all three points.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3: pm.


Ghana Premier League results


Bechem United 1-0 Karela

Elmina Sharks 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Inter Allies 2-0 Dwarfs

Liberty Professionals 1-1 Wa All Stars

Medeama 2-1 Ashantigold

WAFA 5-0 Dreams