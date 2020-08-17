Ghana's Frank Acheampong makes Chinese Super League history 

Ghana international Frank Acheampong has been named Tianjin Teda captain, Primenews can confirm.
His appointment means he is the first-ever Ghanaian to be named captain in the Chinese Super League.
Head Coach Uli Stielike’s decision to make the unstoppable winger the new captain is seen by fans of the club as a reward for his hard work, dedication, commitment, exceptional leadership skills, and most importantly the quality he continues to demonstrate on the field.
"I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of this great club, it has come at a very challenging time where the club is struggling very early in the season, I hope that with a collective effort we can turn around our season,” said Michael Kofi Oduro (Metro TV)
Acheampong has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists for Tianjin Teda since joining the club two and a half seasons ago from Belgian side Anderlecht.
The 26-year-old will lead his team the first time on Monday in their Super League clash against Hebei CFFC.
Tianjin have made a slow start to the 2020/21 season, failing to pick up a single win in four games. They've lost three and drawn one but Acheampong and his teammates are poised to turn around the fortunes of the club.