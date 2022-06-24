Ghana to battle Egypt in Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers

The qualifying match schedule for the Beach Soccer AFCON Mozambique 2022 was revealed on Friday, June 24, in Maputo.
The fourteen (14) engaged nations will lock horns to determine the best seven joining hosts Mozambique to the finals.
The qualifying campaign is organized on home and away matches according to the following dates.
First Leg: 22 to 24 July
Second Leg: 05 to 07 August
Titleholders Senegal will face Cameroon with the first leg taking place in Indomitable Lions den before a return leg in Teranga Lions’.
After missing the last edition, Nigeria will be eager to make their comeback to the fantastic tournament. But they will first need to face Libya.
Morocco, another great nation of beach soccer in Africa and third from the last AFCON, will see their fate decided with a double header with Côte d’Ivoire.
The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Mozambique from 21 to 30 October 2022.
Below the fixtures: