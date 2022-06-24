Ghana to know opponents for Beach Soccer AFCON 2022 today

Ghana will know its opponents for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers 2022 when the draw is conducted in Maputo, Mozambique today, June 24.
Ghana are represented by the Black Sharks who will join Cameroon, Comoros, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and defending Champions, Senegal for the tournament.
The Black Sharks of Ghana are in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire and Libya.
The draw will kick off at 08:00 GMT and will be live on CAF digital platforms.
The Beach soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Mozambique from October 21st-30th, 2022.