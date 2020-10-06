Government finally agrees to pay $45k loan to D.K Poison

Ghana has given the approval for the payment of $45,000 loan owed boxing legend David Kotei, popularly known as D.K. Poison.
The state owes the former World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion $45,000 dating over four decades.
D.K. Poison in 1976, loaned to the government of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong an amount of $45,000 out of his purse of $75,000 from his second title defence against Japanese Shig Fukuyama for the purchase of some commodities for the state.
However, 44 years on, all attempts to reclaim the money from the state have proved futile despite promises by past governments to ensure he was reimbursed with the amount owed him.
D.K. Poison last year paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo with the President promising to resolve his claim.
In a letter dated 28th September 2020, the President has given his approval for the payment of D.K. Poison's loan.
On September 20, 1975, D.K. Poison became the first Ghanaian to win a world title when he defeated the champion, Reuben Olivares, by split points in a 15-round clash in Inglewood, California.
He lost the title the following year after unanimous points defeat to American Danny “Little Red” Lopez at the Accra Sports Stadium.