Government gives green light for Clubs to admit fans to match centres

Government of Ghana have given the green light for clubs to admit fans to the various match centres.
However, only 25% of fans would be allowed to a match centre with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, the Sports Ministry stated in a statement.
A statement signed by Kenneth Anaang, Publics Relations Officer at the Sports Ministry said: The Ministry of Youth and Sports is delighted to announce that with immediate effect, approval is granted for football fans (25%) to return to the various League centres to watch both domestic and International competitions subject to observing all the national Covid-19 Protocols and the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.
The GFA last month had to reverse an earlier decision taken on the restriction of fans after the Government taskforce told them to hold with admitting fans to match centres.