GPL: Great Olympics clash against Ebusua Dwarfs postponed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of Great Olympics clash against Ebusua Dwarfs.
The Ghana Premier League match matchday four fixture which was scheduled to come off today, December 6, 2020 has been postponed indefinitely. According to the GFA, a new date would be communicated in due course.
Below is the statement
The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to announce that the Match Day Four fixture between Accra Great Olympics and Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs has been postponed indefinitely.
The game, originally slated for the Accra sports stadium on Sunday, December 6, 2020, has been called off.
This is due to the rescheduling of the CAF Champions League game between Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou.
A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.