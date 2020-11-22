GPL: Kotoko held by Chelsea, Dreams FC pip Medeama

Asante Kotoko were held to a scoring 1-1 draw game by Berekum Chelsea.
Kotoko were pegged back in the dying embers of the game after taking the lead in the first half.
The Porcupines opened the opening through inform Kwame Poku before their former player Emmanuel Clottey levelled the scores in the 95th minute.
The result means both Kotoko and Chelsea are winless in their opening two games.
Over in Dawu, Dreams FC inflicted a painful 2-1 defeat to Medeama SC.
Goals from Joseph Esso and Issah Ibrahim with a consolation from Godfred Asaimah bagged the maximum points for the Still Believe.
Elsewhere at the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks shared spoils with Liberty Professionals
Results
Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Kotoko
Elmina Sharks 1-1 Liberty Professionals
Dreams FC 2-1 Medeama
Karela United 1-0 Inter Allies
King Faisal 1-1 Aduana Stars