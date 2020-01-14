GPL: WAFA supporters taunt Hearts of Oak ahead of midweek clash

Supporters Union of West Africa Football Academy have wished Hearts Of Oak happy new year and have further warmed themselves ahead of their midweek clash at Sogakope.
In the letter signed by Johannes Nugbe Hadzor, president WAFA Supporters Union made a passionate appeal to fans to come and witness their win against Hearts of Oak.
Below is the statement
"We the supporters of the West African Football Academy (WAFA) wishes Accra Hearts of Oak football club and their supporters a happy New Year and also to remind them that a record to defend against them on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
They are 11th on the league which indicates their love for the number 11 (founded on 11-11-1911). ''We know you are worried visiting us but keep calm for you are warmly welcome to Sogakope''.
We want to cease the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected GFA executives especially, the president Mr Kurt Simeon-Okraku.
We urge the general public especially football loving fans to come in their numbers to witness our victory against Hearts of Oak once again."