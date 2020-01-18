GPL week 5 Preview: Liberty host Hearts of Oak, Kotoko play Dwarfs behind closed doors

The matchday 5 round of matches begins on Saturday as AshantiGold will take on Berekum Chelsea.
AshantiGold vs Berekum Chelsea
Berekum Chelsea travels to Obuasi on Sunday to face AshantiGold in the clash of the weekend.
Despite being the only team to have beaten Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at their own backyard they face a tough hurdle to overcome the Miners in Obuasi.
The two clubs have one of the best defences in the league having not conceded a goal so far.
Chelsea in midweek week recorded a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC whilst AshantiGold drew goalless against Legon Cities.
Both clubs are tied on 10 points with AshantiGold lying 2nd due to Berekum Chelsea's superior goals advantage.
Inter Allies vs WAFA
Inter Allies have not had the brightest of starts at they lie in the relegation zone, after winning only one and losing 3 out of their opening 4 matches.
The result see them lie in the relegation zone with 3points on 16th place. They play as guest to WAFA in Sogakope on Sunday, January 19.
WAFA SC dropped points at home in midweek against Hearts of Oak and would like to get back to winning ways.
Elmina Sharks vs Olympics
Both clubs got their first win of the season in midweek. Sharks on Wednesday beat Inter Allies 3-2 to whilst Olympics on Thursday ease past Karela United 2-0 with both games at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Both clubs will be aiming to record back to back wins as they lock horns at the Nduom Park.
Aduana Stars vs Legon Cities
Legon Cities travel to Dormaa on Sunday in search of their first win of this season’s Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.
The visitors face a daunting task playing away to the defending champions at Nana Agyeman Badu Park.
Aduana meanwhile is on a mission to appease their fans after their midweek shooking 1-0 loss to Eleven Wonders.
Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs
After winning their opening two games, Kotoko have lost their last two games against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama respectively.
The lost 1-0 against Chelsea last week was marred by crowd violence in which a fan was shot by the Police. Due to this, the GFA have banned them 5 home matches which starts against Ebusua Dwarfs.
The Sunday's clash will be played in an empty Baba Yara Sports Stadium which will be a major advantage for Dwarfs as the vociferous Kotoko supporters will not be at the Stadium to cheer their club.
Ebusua Dwarfs come into the game in relegation form after losing their first four matches of the ongoing campaign leading to the resignation of head coach Robert Essibu.
They will be seeking to win their first match with new coach Ernest Thompson.
Dreams FC vs Medeama
Leaders Medeama have had a flying start to the ongoing season in the process beating Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, 3-0 and 1-0 respectively.
The Mauve and Yellows occupy the top spot with 10 points after 4 games and have never lost a game.
Dreams FC who lie 6th on the log will be eyeing to break Medeama's unbeaten run at the Threatre of Dreams, Dawu.
The Still Believe lads have a tough task of stoping the highest-scoring team Medeama from breaching them defence on Sunday.
Liberty Professionals vs Hearts of Oak
After drawing their opening 3 matches Liberty Professional finally had their first win in the ongoing campaign against Ebusua Dwarfs.
The Scientific Soccer lads staged a comeback to beat Dwarfs 2-1. As they take on Hearts of Oak in Accra derby, they will be aiming to record back to back wins.
However, the Phobians are beginning to firm their rhythm after a tough start. The came home with a point against WAFA in Sogakope for the first time in 5 years which is a massive boost heading into the Accra Derby.