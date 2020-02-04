Great Olympics coach Prince Koffie resigns after WAFA defeat

Prince George Koffie has resigned from his position as the head coach of Great Olympics after barely two months in charge of the club

The gaffer tendered in his resignation to the club’s management after their painful 1-0 home loss to WAFA on Sunday in the matchday 7 fixtures.

Prince Koffie joined the Wonder Club December last year after coach Isaac Nii Armah who mutually parted ways with the club citing personal reasons.

Speaking to Onua FM, Public Relations Officer of Great Olympics Saint Osei confirmed Prince George Koffie's resignation and stated that, the coach did not cite reasons why he took that decision.