Great Olympics coach Koffie elated with first win

Head coach of Great Olympics Prince George Koffie says he is happy his outfit have recorded their first win of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
Prince George Koffie yesterday guided Olympics to its first win at the Accra Sports Stadium after losing their opening 3 games. Goals from Gladson Awako and Yussif Abdul Razak either side of the half saw ''Oly Dade'' beat Karela 2-0 to claim the maximum points.
After the game, Koffie said: “The feeling is great. Actually it wasn’t easy losing three matches and going into the fourth match. There was some kind of pressure but I’m a coach with a strong mental fortitude.''
“I kept telling my boys that they lost but it wasn’t fair. In the first game for instance, we should have been up by 2-0 against AshantiGold in the first ten minutes but we squandered the opportunities and they punished us for our three mistakes.
“In the second game against Aduana Stars, those of you who were here saw what we did. We outplayed them but unfortunately, we lost concentration at the tail end of the game and we got punished.
“Then in our third game against Bechem United, we went all out and outplayed them but another mistake and we got punished again, so you realized that we played three matches and lost all and conceded five goals without scoring, and all the goals were gifted.
"Our opponents didn’t create anything but we gifted them the goals so I talked to my players and I told them they can do it but we need to cultivate that can-do spirit, so I started psyching them with the support of management, our fans and backroom staff.
"We went all out and did a lot of hard work and that’s the result you’ve seen today."
The win have moved Great Olympics from the bottom of the league table to 14th. They travel to Cape Coast to play Elmina Sharks.