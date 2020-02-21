Great Olympics part company with Seth Hoffman

Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have parted company with assistant coach Seth Hoffman.
A statement from the Wonder club signed by the club's CEO Oloboi Commodore said the former Hearts of Oak assistant coach services are no longer need.
No reason was given for the departure but the club wished Hoffman well in his future endeavours.
"We regret to inform you that your services with the club are no longer required. Your contract with the club is therefore terminated with immediate effect."
Seff Hoffman was acting as the head coach for the Ghana Premier League returnees since the departure of Prince George Koffie who resigned after their painful 1-0 home loss to WAFA on Sunday in the matchday 7 fixtures.
However, the Accra based club on Monday, February 19 named Annor Walker as the new coach Great Olympics.