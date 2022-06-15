Greater Accra Division Two Middle League begins June 20

The Garfa 2021/22 Division Two Middle League will kickstart next week Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Two great games are to be played daily.
Both the launch and the draw of the Prestigious Garfa Middle League will happen today, Wednesday 15th June at the Ghalca Secretariat, Accra Sports Stadium at 10am and may be live on Max Tv.
Additionally, Max Tv has accepted to telecast all the matches live to the general public.
Eight Teams have successfully booked their tickets for this great event after six long months of a very Competitive and Exciting Zonal League across the Greater Accra Region.
The League Board will update the general public about the Pairings and Full Fixtures after the draw tomorrow.
Below are the Logos of the qualified clubs and their respective league tables: