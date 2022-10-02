Haaland, Foden both score hat-tricks as Man City destroy Man United in derby

Erling Haaland struck his third hat-trick in eight Premier League games as Manchester City decimated Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.
Phil Foden's three goals and a dominant display from Kevin de Bruyne were the other highlights of a whirlwind encounter. A first-half flurry killed off a nervy United as Pep Guardiola taught Erik ten Hag a stern lesson on his Manchester derby debut.
Foden opened the scoring with the match just eight minutes old, sweeping home a Bernardo Silva pull-back as City forced the issue down the flanks, terrorising Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia, both booked in the early exchanges.
Erling Haaland powered home a de Bruyne corner with an unchallenged header on 34 minutes, doubling his tally just three minutes later.
A trademark de Bruyne burst through the heart of the United midfield saw a petrified defensive line drop deeper and deeper, allowing the Belgian to play a beautifully clipped pass beyond Raphael Varane, with the Norwegian peeling off the Frenchman at the far post, taking David de Gea by surprise at his near post.
Foden was back on the goal-scoring act on 44 minutes as Haaland turned provider, fed by another de Bruyne drive through the gears as the number nine drifted leftwards to kill the game off.
Ten Hag reacted with a half-time switch, replacing Malacia with Luke Shaw, and the left-back offered more thrust down that side as United looked to ease their embarrassment.
Antony curled a beauty beyond his compatriot Ederson after 56 minutes, a goal that no-one saw coming after further United uncertainty after the restart.
United had hope after that moment of magic. but they were put well and truly back in their place by Haaland, who guided a low Sergio Gomez cross beyond David de Gea on 64 minutes to seal the deal, netting his 14th goal in just eight games in the top flight.
Cristiano Ronaldo could only watch on as Foden compounded United's misery, helping himself to his third of the game as Haaland turned provider once more, finishing with aplomb inside de Gea's near post as Shaw played his England colleague onside.
The Frenchman got his second from the spot in the last minutes after he was felled by Joao Cancelo, and he netted into the top right corner to make it 6-3.
This result proves a humbling one for ten Hag and United after their recent optimism: they slide into sixth, while City move to within one point of table-topping Arsenal.
