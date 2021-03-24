Prime News Ghana

Hamza Obeng joins Hearts of Oak as deputy coach

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Hamza Obeng as the club’s assistant trainer.

The Phobians took to Twitter to officially announce his appointment on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement means Hamza who previously worked with Samuel Boadu at Medeama few weeks ago before their exit have now reunited at Hearts of Oak to restore the club's past glory.

Hamza joined Medeama as first team assistant coach in December 2018.

Before that, Hamza had served as the head coach of Ghanaian Division One League side King Faisal.

He hold Bsc in Business Administration from the University of Education, Kumasi campus.