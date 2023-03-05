Hearts of Oak and Kotoko renew rivalry in Accra today

Hearts of Oak will host arch rivals Asante Kotoko on Matchday 20 of the betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.
The host lost 1-0 to Great Olympics in week 19 whiles Asante Kotoko beat Bechem United 1-0 in Kumasi.
First legs of their last three meetings have always ended in a draw – (2020/21 Asante Kotoko 0-0 Hearts of Oak, 2021-22 Hearts of Oak 0-0 Asante Kotoko, 2022/23 Asante Kotoko 1-1 Hearts of Oak).
In their last five meetings, Asante Kotoko have won one, Hearts of Oak have won one with the remaining three games ending in a draw. The Phobians have struggled at home this season winning only three of their 10 home games – they have drawn five and lost two.
Asante Kotoko’s away form has not been any better – the champions have picked only two wins on the road, drawn four and lost four.
Hearts of Oak fans are up in arms with their management over the future of coach Slavko Matic following a string of poor results. But the Serbian will be the man in the dugout for Sunday’s clash.
Gladson Awako, Caleb Amankwah and Robert Addfo Sowah who missed the clash against Great Olympics are still a doubt for the super clash due to the injury.
Coach Matic is expected to heavily rely on Dennis Korsah, Linda Mtange, Victor Aidoo and Konadu Yiadom while Salifu Ibrahim and Samuel Inkoom aim to make a return to the team after missing the Great Olympics game through suspension.
For Asante Kotoko, Enock Morison has peaked at the right time going into the match. The former King Faisal man who scored an absolute beauty against Bechem United on Wednesday has is an integral part of the game and would inspire the likes of Richmond Lamptey, Steven Mukwala, Eric Zeze and captain Richard Boadu.
Former Hearts of Oak deputy captain Mohammed Alhassan who switched to Asante Kotoko in the January transfer window will line up against his former club on Sunday.