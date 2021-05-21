Hearts of Oak climbs to summit of Ghana Premier League after victory over Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak have climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after defeating Eleven Wonders 1-0 on Friday afternoon.
The Phobians today played as a guest to the team in Techiman at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in a matchday 26 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.
Knowing that a win will boost their chances of winning the league title at the end of the season, Hearts of Oak set up strong and put on a top performance to brush aside the opponent.
On the back of a good display in the first half, the visitors led at the break courtesy of a strike from attacker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr in the 26th minute.
Although Eleven Wonders came in strong in the second half, the Hearts of Oak stay resolute holding on to win 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.
Today’s crucial victory sends the Phobians to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table temporary with 46 points.
If Asante Kotoko wins their game against WAFA SC tomorrow, they will return to the top of the table.