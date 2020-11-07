Hearts of Oak confirms three positive COVID-19 cases

Hearts of Oak have announced that three people out of their team have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, the club confirmed that after undergoing for the test ahead of the upcoming season three people out of their team have contracted the virus.
They, however, did not disclose whether the three are players, technical members or ball boys.
"Three people out of the team that went for corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon," a club statement read.
But checks have revealed that the three comprises of two players and a ball boy.
The players are new signing Abednego Tetteh who scored the only goal for the club in their 1-0 win over Elimina Sharks in a friendly on Thursday while the other player is midfielder, Abdul Nurudeen Aziz.
The third person who has the virus is a ball-boy named Yaw Opoku.
The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on 14 November with a top liner between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa at 3:00 pm.