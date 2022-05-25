Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi apologises for 'unprofessional behavior'

Kofi Kordzi has issued an apology to Hearts of Oak and its fans for his “unprofessional behaviour' that has led to him being suspended.
The 27-year-old has been suspended for two weeks after playing in a football match without the permission of the club.
Following his suspension, Kordzi took to Twitter to issue an apology.
"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made weeks ago. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of displaying the act of professionalism and being a role model.
As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust and I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground…
both now on suspension and after suspension and most importantly on match days as well. Thank you all once again for your immense support."
Kofi Kordzi this week was suspended by Accra Hearts of Oak for a period of two weeks for 'violation of contract', the club said in a statement.
This comes days after Kofi Kordzi was spotted participating in a match without the permission of the club.
Whiles Hearts of Oak were playing in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup against Dreams FC, the bulky striker was out there playing in the Ramadan Cup without the permission of the club.
He will in the next fourteen days train with the Junior team of Accra Hearts of Oak, Auroras.
An official statement from the club read: “Following the violation of his contract, the management of Accra Hearts of Oak has with immediate effect suspended striker Kofi Kordzi for a period of two weeks.”