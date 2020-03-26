Hearts of Oak to announce 4 new signings

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have announced that they will be making additions to their squad in the coming days.
According to a release today on Twitter, the club said they will be strengthening their squad with 4 new players upon a request by head coach Edward Nii Odoom.
The club further thanked their board chairman Togbe Afede XIV who has continued to show his relentless support and commitment as the club bid to restore the glory days.
"Hearts of Oak will be announcing the signing of four 4️⃣ new players as requested by coach Odoom. The club is grateful to the Board Chairman, for his continuous support and commitment to the club.
Watch out for our new signings as we will be announcing daily."
Primnews this week, reported that Hearts of Oak boss Edward Odoom has a shortlist of four players on his radar, as he bids to bring the glory days back to the club.
Odoom is determined to strengthen his squad ahead as the second transfer window of the 2019/20 campaign has been opened, with the aim of turning them into serious title contenders again by targeting a mixture of hungry, young and talented players along with proven experience.
Per our checks, head coach Edward Odoom has submitted four players to Hearts board to help beef up the squad, top of the list is Victorien Adebayor.
Other names in Odoom's list include Karela United duo of Diawiase Taylor and Emmanuel Keyekeh, and Liberty Professionals right-back Michael Ampadu.