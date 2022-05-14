Holders Black Satellites crash out of WAFU Zone B Cup

The Black Satellites of Ghana couldn't repeat the feat they chalked last year as they have been crashed out of the WAFU Zone B Cup.
Coach Karim Zito who lead the Ghana U-20 team to success in the last edition has suffered an early exit this time around in Niger.
The Satellites suffered their second defeat in the competition to Burkina Faso which saw them eliminated with zero points.
The National U20 side lost their opening game against Nigeria last Sunday and needed nothing but a win today to advance to the semi-finals.
READ ALSO: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift FA Cup
But Burkina Faso proved to be a tough nut to crack as they got beat 2-1 at the Stade General Seyni Kountché in Niamey.
Nigeria tops Group B with 4 points and has advanced to the next stage of the competition with Burkina Faso also on points.