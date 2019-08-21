I don't like VAR, it's taking away the emotions in football - Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah criticised the introduction of technology, Video Assistant Referee stating that it is taking away the emotions in football.
According to the Egyptian football icon, although the new technology is helping players in a way of protection it is also ruining the game.
"I don't like it, that's my answer, always. I don't like it. I love football how it is. It's like that with the mistakes of the referee, with the aggression from the player sometimes. It's OK sometimes to protect the players from dangerous play."
Salah comment adds to that on the many who have criticised the new technology. The English Premier League is among the many Leagues to have adopted VAR and made its debut in the 2019/20 season.
Since its inception, there have been controversies and on Monday, VAR was called into action again when Wolves fetched the equaliser against Manchester United.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had to cut short his celebration for VAR to review whether the equaliser should be disallowed or not.
"I didn't want to lose that moment," Nuno told a news conference. "I don't know how they're going to solve it, I gave my opinion to it, but it's the emotion.
"You celebrate a goal and it's such a beautiful moment, so when you are stood in silence waiting for it, don't take that away from the people, because it's the most important moment in football.
"I was hoping [Neves would score], not expecting, because he's fantastic. He has this technique of kicking the ball, he's done it sometimes before, but he has to do it over and over again because this is what counts."
