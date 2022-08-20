I hope Asamoah Gyan's World Cup 2022 dream becomes reality - Eto'o

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o is hoping Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan's dream of going to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar becomes a reality.
According to him, in as much as Gyan wants to make the Mundial in Qatar, the final decision lies with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.
“I hope his dream becomes a reality. As we are all aware, the final decision lies in the hands of the manager,” Samuel Eto'o.
Gyan, who has not played for the Black Stars in three years, earlier this week expressed his desire to make a comeback and feature in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The legendary striker hasn’t played in almost a year, but he’s optimistic about getting back into shape and being considered by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.
Gyan has six goals at the World Cup, making him Africa’s leading scorer.
Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the World Cup, which begins on November 20.
Eto’o, a Qatar Legacy Ambassador, is in Ghana for a two-day working visit.