I'm ready to show Ghanaians what I can do – Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo says he would continue to work hard and wait for his opportunity again in the Black Stars.
Semenyo made his Ghana debut in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June.
The 22-year-old is currently in fine form after returning from a brief spell on the sidelines due to injury, scoring four goals in five appearances for Bristol City in all competitions.
“I am happy obviously being with the team again. I went back, unfortunately because of injury but it's good to be back. I am ready to show Ghanaians what I can do so I am ready and raring to go,” he told ghanafa.org.
“I am carrying that firing edge so when I get a chance I know I will score and make the country proud so I am just waiting for my opportunity again.
“We have got some news boys in with us, all of us can gell together, get used to how we play, come together as a group and perform on a big stage so everyone is in good spirit, everyone is with good vibes so we are all raring to go so we can't wait.”
Semenyo added, “It’s a healthy competition, everyone is fighting for the spot so if you get that number one spot you want to keep it so that is what I am fighting for.”
“I just want to show the World stage what I can do, show them I can score, I can link play, I can run in behind if I need to so like I said I am raring to go and I am ready when I am called upon.”
Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve before travelling to Spain to face Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca as part of the build up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.