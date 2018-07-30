I will leave when foreign clubs come knocking -Bright Andoh

Liberty Professionals midfielder Bright Andoh is revealed that he will leave the club when an abroad club comes knocking.
Bright Andoh has been a crucial player for the scientific soccer lads during the first round of the suspended Zylofon Cash Premier League in their quest to prevent relegation.
With regards to the halt of the local competition, Bright Andoh stated that he is open for a move as soon as an offer comes from a club abroad.
"No doubt, when the offer comes, there is nothing like no." Bright Andoh stated.
Liberty Professionals played against Hearts of Oak in a friendly encounter where the Phobians defeated the scientific soccer lad by 2-0.
According to Bright Andoh, Hearts of Oak deserve the victory because they were the better side.
"It was a bad day for liberty, we didn't start well throughout the game, the day wasn't good for us, I think Hearts were the better side that was why they won."
"We have adopted the philosophy of Reginald Asante, some of us were with him at the youth level, so we know his philosophy"
"He is an attacking minded coach, not very defensive so we have adopted a lot and he is still teaching us a lot."
"Liberty for the past years start the league on a poor note, battling relegation and so we want to start well to be in the top four so that we don't struggle"
