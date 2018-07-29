AS Vita beat Aduana 2-0 in CAF Confederations Cup

Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars lost 2-0 to Congolese side AS Vita in the CAF Confederations Cup in Kinshasa.
Aduana had beaten the Congolese side a fortnight ago but could not repeat the feat as they lost 2-0 in Congo.
AS Vita were the better of the two sides and got an early goal in the 14th minute through Mundela Jean-Marc.
AS Vita could have added more but Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo kept the scoreline 1-0 at halftime.
Aduana played a lot better in the second half but were unable to find the equalizer.
AS Vita piled pressure on them in search of the second goal and finally got the cushion from Mundela who kept his composure after rounding the Aduana goalkeeper to slot the ball home.
This win takes AS Vita top of Group A on 7 points, Aduana are 3rd with 4 points.
Read also:Yaw Yeboah hits a brace for his new club Numancia
Raja Casablanca and ASEC Mimosas will face off later tonight in the second group game.