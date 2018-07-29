Kotoko to Tafo Rover in a friendly today

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will take on Tafo Rovers in a friendly game today as they look to keep their players in shape.
All official football activities have been halted but many clubs are engaging in friendly games to keep their players fit when football resumes.
Kotoko will travel to Akyem Tafo where they will take on Tafo Rovers who are a division one side.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.
Hearts of Oak will also be in action against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park.