I will make the Ghana League one of the best in Africa if I'm voted GFA capo- Alhaji Grusah brags

Bank-roller and owner of King Faisal FC Alhaji Karim Grusah has declared his intention to contest the presidency of the Ghana Football Association.
The controversial administrator in his latest interview reiterated his vision to make the Ghana premier league one of the best in Africa offers him an advantage over other GFA presidential hopefuls.
Grusah has publicly made his intentions clear on several occasions that he will contest for the highest seat in Ghana football in a bid to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi who held the position for almost 13 years.
George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amposnsah are generally seen as the leading candidates to be next GFA boss but Grusah is not shaken at all.
“My vision is to make the Ghana league very attractive and one of the best if I am voted GFA president.” He told FootballmadeinGhana.com on Saturday.
“The era of Nyantakyi is over now and we must face the future.”
Now that the top position has been declared vacant, Alhaji Grusah who has been fighting with the system for years has reiterated his desire to give it a go again for a position he once wanted to occupy but could not succeed.
