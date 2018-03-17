I will run for 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidency-George Afriyie

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has now declared his intention publicly to run for the 2019 Ghana Football Association, GFA, Presidency.
Afriyie declared his intention at his 50th birthday celebration held in Accra on Friday, March 16, 2018.
“For the last few months I have had a thought and the question regarding whether I will be contesting for the FA presidency in 2019 following the public disclosure of my boss Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi that he will not be contesting in the next election," Afriyie told the gathering.
“Mr Chairman I would like to use the memorable occasion to announce my intention to take part in 2019 GFA Presidential election.''
“Following an extensive consultation with all the relevant stakeholders and in the coming days I will be putting out my vision for Ghana football," He added.
The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi disclosed that he will not be running for the office again when his tenure expires in 2019.
George Afriyie now joins a host of other football administrators like Kudjoe Fianno who is the chairman of Ghalca, Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey and others who have all been tipped to vie for the position.