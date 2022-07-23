Icarus becomes official kit partner of Great Olympics

American-based kits manufacturing company, Icarus Football have announced a partnership with Great Olympics for the 2022/2023 Season.
Great Olympics will be donning the jersey for the new season which starts on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022
"We are delighted to announce that we'll be working with two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Great Olympics, ahead of the 2022-23 season!, a club statement said.
The club's home kit is a fresh take on a wave pattern, which represents the beautiful waters of Accra's coastline. It's configured in a "W" shape, alluding to their nickname, "The Wonder Club."
Icarus is a creative kit brand that never uses templates for its designs. Instead, they create unique kits that draw upon the heritage and identity of a football club.
By partnering with the creative kit brand, Accra Great Olympics will join Bibiani Gold Stars, FC Samartex 1996, Sekondi Hasaacas FC & Hasaacas Ladies, and Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs in receiving personally designed kits inspired by their own club’s imagery and iconography.