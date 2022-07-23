Prime News Ghana

Icarus becomes official kit partner of Great Olympics

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

American-based kits manufacturing company, Icarus Football have announced a partnership with Great Olympics for the 2022/2023 Season.

Great Olympics will be donning the jersey for the new season which starts on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022 

"We are delighted to announce that we'll be working with two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Great Olympics, ahead of the 2022-23 season!, a club statement said.

The club's home kit is a fresh take on a wave pattern, which represents the beautiful waters of Accra's coastline. It's configured in a "W" shape, alluding to their nickname, "The Wonder Club."

Icarus is a creative kit brand that never uses templates for its designs. Instead, they create unique kits that draw upon the heritage and identity of a football club.

By partnering with the creative kit brand, Accra Great Olympics will join Bibiani Gold Stars, FC Samartex 1996, Sekondi Hasaacas FC & Hasaacas Ladies, and Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs in receiving personally designed kits inspired by their own club’s imagery and iconography.