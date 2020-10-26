Inter Allies complete deals for Emmanuel Adjetey and Michael Kporvi

Former Inter Allies winger Emmanuel Adjetey has rejoined the club ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
Adjetey signed a one-year contract until the end of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.
“I am very happy to come back home, I want to use my experience to help the team this season,” he said.
With a wide range of experience, Adjetey comes with quality as he has featured for Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS and Charleston Battery in the USL.
He has played for a host of clubs including AshantiGold, Liberty Professionals and Maranatha FC in Togo.
Also, the club have announced the signing of striker Michael Kporvi.
The striker after completing his move to the Capelli Boys said he feels good to join the team.
“I’m happy to be here, I feel good to be part the Club. I’m happy to be part of this wonderful family,” he told Allies media – the Club’s official mouthpiece.
He continued: “I’ve always enjoyed watching the team play, when they played their home games in Tema, I use to watch a lot of good football anytime they play.”
Michael’s brother, our ex-player Uriah Kporvi played a role in his move to Allies, he revealed.
On his expectations for the season, he made it clear that he wants to leave a mark and write his name in the clubs history.
“My expectation is to help the Club achieve it’s goal for the season and also be one of the best in the Club.”
Kporvi isn’t new to the Ghana Premier League having played 10 times for Tema Youth during the 2016/17 season, scoring 5 goals.