Isaac Dogboe signs a one-year deal with Top Rank Boxing Promotions

Ghanaian boxer and newly crowned WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight titleholder, Isaac Dogboe, has signed a one-year deal with 'Top Rank Boxing Promotion'.
Isaac Dogboe, who was originally signed to 'Rising Star Africa Promotions' headed by his father Paul Dogboe has now been snapped up by one of the world's biggest Boxing Promotions.
Paul Dogboe in an interview with Accra based Happy FM disclosed that Isaac has now joined Top Rank.
“It’s very true because they knew for some reason that Isaac was going to be a champion, so they gave us three options for twelve months”.
“We just signed a one year which will be co-promotion, after then we’ll negotiate so the king is very happy and he has embraced and it can get better".
Isaac Dogboe 23, became the youngest ever boxing champion for Ghana after knocking out Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 29, 2018, making him the new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight titleholder.
Top Rank, Inc. is a boxing promotion company founded by Jabir Herbert Muhammad and Bob Arum. It was incorporated forty-four years ago in 1973 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Since its founding, Top Rank has promoted many world-class fighters, including Muhammad Ali, Alexis Argüello, Oscar De La Hoya, Roberto Durán, Joe Frazier, George Foreman.
