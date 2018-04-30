‘Team Dogboe’ arrives in Ghana on Tuesday

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, ‘Team Dogboe’ will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Tuesday May 1, 2018.
Isaac Dogboeand his team are expected to arrive with KLM at 7:55pm after beating Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia on Sunday morning.
Prime News Ghana can confirm that the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), government officials led by the Sports Ministry and other supporters union across the country are planning a rousing welcome for ‘Team Dogboe’ at the KIA.
Source at the camp of Team Dogboe who is currently in the US preparing to set off to Ghana told Prime News Ghana that, hundreds, if not thousands, will throng the KIA to welcome him. There will be the usual visits to the Presidency, Manhyia and Torgbuis palaces in the Volta Region. He will receive titles and gifts from these eminent places and people in the society.
Team Dogbe was accompanied to the US by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, the President of the GBA, Peter Zwennes, the General Secretary of the GBA, Patrick Johnson and other officials.
Isaac Dogboe on Sunday dawn April 29 become Ghana's youngest ever boxing champion after knocking out Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia on Sunday morning.
The win has therefore made him the new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight titleholder.
The 23-year-old was knocked down in the first round after walking into a well-timed left hook but he recovered well from the second round throughout the remaining rounds.
He succeeded in fulfilling his promise of knocking the Mexican when in the 11th round, severed him with a knockout.
Despite all the pre-bout hype which seemed to suggest that this would be an emotional fight for the Mexican, it was Dogboe who was in control for large portions.
A decisive moment came in round five when Dogboe's dominance was rewarded when Magdaleno went under fire from the Ghanaian, and so went down.
Though he got up, that round could not have ended any quicker for him, as he wobbled for the duration of the seconds left.
The 23-year old knocked down his opponent three times en route to causing an upset, but that was after he false-started by going down in the first round.
