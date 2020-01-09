It's too early to talk about Great Olympics going to relegation - Head coach Prince Koffie

Great Olympics head coach Prince George Koffie says talk of his outfit being relegation is premature.
The Dade Boys have lost both games so far in the League and sit bottom of the table. They got hammered 4-0 against AsantiGold in Obusai before losing by a lone goal to Aduana Stars last Sunday.
Despite their poor start to the season, Koffie believes the Wonder Club will find form very soon and finish in the Top half at the end of the season.
"It's true that we lie bottom of the League Table but it is early days yet for one to judge that the club will be going to relegation with only two matches played.
Great Olympics will survive in the League and come the end of the season we will be among the top 6 clubs."
He added that he has recommended some players to management to come and help Olympics mount a strong challenge in the league.
Midfielder Gladson Awako also backed his coach comments that Olympics will come good despite their poor start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The former TP Mazembe midfielder Awako says the team needs more time to be competitive.
“It is just the start of the season and it’s a new group of players and a new coach but I believe we are getting better game after game and hopefully we would start getting positive results soon but we need some time,’’ he said.
“It wasn’t a bad game, we did very well and unfortunately we gifted them a late goal. We were unlucky in the game because we could not bury most of the chances that came our way and we got punished at the end.’'