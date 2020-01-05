GPL Table after week 2: Medeama lie top, Hearts, Great Olympics in relegation zone

The full round of matches of game week 2 were honoured over the weekend with 17 goals scored in 9 games, 3 home and 4 wins were recorded whilst 2 games ended in a draw.
In the top liner of the week 2, Medeama SC outfoxed, outboxed and outclassed Hearts of Oak at the Tarkwa Akoon Park with a 3-0 win.
Prince Opoku Agyemang bagged a brace before substitute Nana Kofi Babel cemented the victory for the Mauve and Yellow after connecting home from a cross.
In Kumasi, the regional derby saw King Faisal suffered a home loss to AshantiGold following Yussif Mubarik 73rd minute freekick. Great Olympics couldn't translate their social media hype onto the field as Aduana Stars left it late to beat them by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Over in Sogakope, WAFA eased past visiting Ebusua Dwarfs with a 2-0 win whilst Great Olympics suffered defeat to Aduana Stars.
Asante Kotoko on Friday night made sure they continued their winning run when they recorded a 3-1 win against Legon Cities with goals from Agustine Okrah and Emmanuel Gyamfi's brace.
After matchday 2 games, 6 teams have claimed the maximum points which have seen them tied points.
Week 2 full results
King Faisal 0-1 AshGold
Eleven Wonders 0-1 Dreams FC
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Liberty
Elmina Sharks 1-1 Karela United
Great Olympics 0-1 Aduana Stars
WAFA 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Medeama 3-0 Hearts of Oak