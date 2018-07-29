Jonathan Mensah score at both ends of the field in Columbus Crew win

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah scored an own goal and a legitimate goal as his club Columbus Crew beat New York Red Bulls 3-2 in a Major Soccer League game.
The Ghanaian defender opened the scoring for Crew before scoring an own goal at the dying embers of the game to set up a nervy finish.
Mensah scored in the 7th minute after connecting with an assist from Patrick Mullins.
Mullins then got his name on the score sheet after been set up by another Ghanaian Harrison Afful.
Simon Davies made it three to Crew before halftime.
The game turned immediately in the second period when Mensah's own goal in the 50th minute gave Red Bull a lifeline.
They added a second but Crew held on to record a 3-2 victory.