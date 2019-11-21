Jose Mourinho vows not to repeat past mistakes at Tottenham

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will not make the same mistakes at Spurs that he did in previous managerial roles.
The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday, ending an 11-month spell out of management following his sacking by Manchester United.
Mourinho described himself as humble in his first news conference as Spurs boss, saying he spent his time away from football analysing his career.
"I realised I made mistakes," he said.
"I'm not going to make the same mistakes. I'll make new mistakes - but not the same."
Mourinho, who would not be drawn on what mistakes he was referring to, added: "I am humble, humble enough to try and analyse my career - not just the last year, but the whole thing, the evolution, the problems and the solutions. Not to blame anyone else.
"It was a great thing. I went really deep with that analysis. A break was very positive for me. It was the first summer I did not work and I felt a little bit at a loss during that pre-season.
"I was always humble, in my way. The problem is you didn't understand that."
Mourinho's time at Manchester United came to an end last December with the club 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
He had also reportedly fallen out with £89m signing Paul Pogba and was criticised by fans towards the end of his tenure for playing dull, defensive football.
The former Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's departure from Old Trafford continued his run of having never completed four consecutive seasons in charge of a club.
"When I don't win I cannot be happy and I cannot change that," Mourinho added. "That is my DNA.
"I hope I can influence my players, because if you are happy losing football matches it is very hard to be a winner.
"Sometimes you have to work with people you don't love and work well. I have principles that I cannot change and one of those is that I don't think I can change."
