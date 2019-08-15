Joseph Attamah-Larweh closes in on move to Rizespor

Black Stars defender Joseph Attamah-Larweh is closing in on season-long loan from İstanbul Başakşehir F.K,
The 25-year old is leaving Başakşehir on loan to join the Rizespor with an official announcement expected to be made soon.
According to checks, the former Tema-Youth player wants to secure a move to another club in order for him to get enough minutes under his belt. Attamah-Larweh last season feature 11 times for Başakşehir in the Super Lig.
Attamah-Larweh's Başakşehir were eliminated from the Champions League qualification on Tuesday as he saw 58 minutes of action but his effort was not enough to aid them progress to the next stage.
He was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt but did not feature in any of the games.
