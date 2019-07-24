Ghana defender Attamah Larweh begins preseason with Başakşehir ahead of UCL playoffs

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has started preseason with Turkish side Başakşehir ahead of their UEFA Champions League playoffs.
Attamah was part of the Black Stars squad that played in the 2019 African Cup of Nations.
The defender helped Başakşehir to finish 2nd in the just ended Turkey Super Lig and will again aim at helping them reach the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.
Başakşehir will play either Rapid Vienna or Olympiacos in the 3rd round of the playoffs.
Attamah is in good shape and is looking ahead to the fixture as the Istanbul club want to make history.
The versatile defender would be an asset to coach Okan Buruk's side in the upcoming season as they look to replicate last season's form.
Coach Buruk was keen to bring the Ghanaian defender to Çaykur Rizespor and both will now have the opportunity to work together.