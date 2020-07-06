Joseph Yaw Adu chairs Kotoko 5-member committee - reports

Asante Kotoko board has appointed Joseph Yaw Adu to chair a 5-member interim management team (IMT).
Joseph Yaw Adu, a retired Sports director at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been asked to lead the committee in steering the affairs of the club until a Substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is appointed who will intend to form a management team.
According to Oyerepa FM, the 5-member committee include Mr Joseph Yaw Adu as the chairman, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare, Martin Osei Brobbey, Kofi Abben MD for Rigworld Ghana and Kwabena Mensah.
The 12-man board have been unsuccessful in finding a replacement for George Amoako whose management team was disbanded last month by the then Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei who now leads the Board.
The newly constituted board of directors has therefore adopted a strategy to look within to help execute their commendable agenda until they find a substantive management team.