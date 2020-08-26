Juvenile clubs will not pay officiating fees anymore - Kurt Okraku

The President of Ghana football Association Kurt Okraku has shared that enforce forth Juvenile clubs will not be paying officiating fees.
He made this revelation at the launched of the “Catch Them Young Refereeing” policy aimed at unearthing young talented referees across the country.
Kurt Okraku believes the initiative ease the financial burden of these clubs.
“These kids will officiate in juvenile games across the length and breadth of Ghana. When the juvenile season starts, we should have juveniles being in the middle and on the lines of all juvenile games in this country.
“From the next juvenile football season, juvenile club owners will not be paying officiating fees anymore.” he said.
READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan ready to play for any Ghanaian club that can meet 'his conditions' - Agent
Kurt Okraku further stressed on the need to imbibe the needed values in referees at an early stage and train them to attain the highest level in referee.
“If we want good referees who can compete with the best in the world at male and female competitions, then it is important to identify and start training them at an early“.
“We want to comb every corner of the country to find boys and girls with a passion for refereeing and add value to them”, he emphasized.
The Catch Them Young Policy is designed to identify, educate and train young talents between the ages of 13-16 to officiate juvenile matches within their regions.